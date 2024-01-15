Toronto vs. Tampa Bay Rays game heats up

He Tropicana Fieldhouse of tampa bay raysReceived from his counterpart during the day this Saturday, March 30 toronto blue jays, An exciting match between the American League East Division rivals lasted eight innings. However, a dispute halted the match for a few minutes, necessitating a meeting of the referees and, of course, the evacuation of the benches.

Everything was uneventful until the bottom of the eighth inning: a routine game without much action. 3×1 board is compatible tampa bay rays indicated that the most exciting thing, perhaps, were the two hits randy arozarenaOne of them was a home run in the fifth inning. Nothing out of the ordinary!

They emptied the benches at home to the Tampa Bay Rays

Started from episode number eight randy arozarena In the batter’s box. There, Cuban stole two bases alone in a matter of minutes. Isaac Paredes he struck and Amed Rosario He put the ball past first base twice. jose caballero Took a turn.

It happened that Caballero surprised everyone by hitting a hit toward third base. Justin TurnerIn his attempt to end the inning, sent a powerful throw to first base that his teammate missed. The ball went into right field and was george springer Who took it and sent it to the porch. was taken by bo bichet To remove the runner.

With the clean and jerk brought by Caballero, he found himself on the path of the Dominican pitcher Genesis CabreraThe humanity of both collided and a fight began. The Dominican Republic man pushed the Panamanian with his glove and they cleared the benches., There was immediate action from the third-string umpire to separate them. The game stopped for a few minutes and continued. The match ended with a score of 5×1 in favor of the locals.





