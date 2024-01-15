Miley Cyrus is proud of her collaboration with Beyoncé in “Cowboy Carter”!

Beyoncé recently released her new country album. And this album has a real surprise: a collaboration with Miley Cyrus!

Beyoncé is launching into a whole new genre: country. The singer recently released her new album “Cowboy Carter”. And it’s the queen of country Miley Cyrus who says she’s proud to have participated in the album. We tell you more.

Beyonce releases country album

Beyonce released an album that was not expected at all. Actually, the girl is stepping into country music. A style which he had never done during his career. That’s why he has to face a lot of criticism. Especially on the cover.

In this album she wanted to pay homage to her African-American roots. Actually, for a long time, country music was “White” music. So, the Queen of Pop is taking on this new challenge. Endorsed by Miley Cyrus.

In this album, Beyoncé covers historical hits. Like Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Except Queen B changes the lyrics of this title Which is still older than 1973. Makes it modern and supremely current.

In this album he also included The Beatles’ Blackbird. In any case, it is very different from the style we may be accustomed to. Inside, you can also hear several collaborations with country stars.

We think especially of Miley Cyrus. artist who is part of people who broke Thanks for this style of music. Indeed, both women share a title on this album: This is the most desired.

Miley Cyrus is proud to collaborate with Queen B

In this album, Beyoncé wants this musical genre to no longer be associated with skin color. On her Instagram account, Miley Cyrus says that she is very proud of her participation in this album.

“I always loved Beyoncé. And that was long before I had the opportunity to meet him or work with him. my appreciation runs even deeper Now that I’ve made something with it. ,

After this Miley Cyrus thanks the artist for this song. , Thank you Beyonce. You are perfect and more. To everyone who spent time making this special song, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you “.

The singer is therefore proud of this composition and the message surrounding it. In any case, Beyoncé is counting on this album take revenge, It must be said that apart from being a musical album, it is also a very political album.

With this composition, the singer should be in the running for the next grammy awards, To see if his album sells well or not. In any case, it is available on all streaming platforms from tomorrow.

It’s up to you whether you like this style or not. Anyway, you will be able to listen to a beautiful duet with Miley Cyrus. In a style that the young woman has not done for many years. You still have to love country sounds.

But Beyoncé wants to put aside the musical style and focus on the substance and also on the fact that she recently released a new album!

tag: Beyonce – Miley Cyrus