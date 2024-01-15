Government report on transportation problems in Havana

The Government of Havana has issued a statement through its official Facebook account, where it reports on the existence of transportation problems within the Cuban capital.

According to the press release, GAZZELLE bus service has been temporarily affected due to fuel supply problems in the city, making passenger transportation more complicated.

Gazelle buses belonging to the metrotaxi service are usually supplied with the fuel needed to operate the following day during the night and early morning.

However, in the last two days they have faced supply difficulties at designated points for Metrotaxi vehicles, resulting in the scheduled routes not being covered.

Despite this, drivers have tried to maintain part of the service by using fuel reserves stored in their vehicles’ tanks.

The importance of this service for the mobility of the capital’s population is recognized, so the inconvenience caused to users is regretted. It has been assured that the service will be restored soon and will operate normally again.