Surgeon Dr Andrews retires after revolutionizing sports medicine

After half a century of service, Dr. James Andrews – who has revived the careers of countless athletes across a variety of sporting disciplines – has decided to retire from the profession at the age of 81.
Andrews will continue to be a part of the continued growth of Andrews Medicine, which is partnering with multiple health systems, universities and professional sports organizations to continue to grow the orthopedic arm of the Andrews brand across the United States. He will also continue to follow recovery procedures. Athletes who have undergone surgery.
“I didn’t want to leave them behind,” Andrews said. “I’m trying to get video calls to guide him in his recovery.”
But the days of hearing about players going to Andrews’ Birmingham, Alabama clinic for a first or second opinion are over with the start of 2024.
Andrews was at the forefront of a dramatic development in sports medicine that redefined what is possible in terms of repair and recovery. He has performed an estimated thousands of procedures on people ranging from Michael Jordan to Troy Aikman, Jack Nicklaus to Hulk Hogan. And their impact on nearly 650 colleagues is now evident in the teams, schools and practices they impact across the country.
However, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Andrews’ greatest legacy in sports is reserved for baseball. Not only because of the many high-profile players who have had interventions, but also because of their commitment to trying to reduce the number of players who need those operations in the first place.
Thanks to the American Sports Medicine Institute (ASMI), a non-profit organization founded by Andrews, the industry has gained a deeper understanding of the role of biomechanics in reducing injury risk. And Little League and other youth organizations have adopted pitch-count rules to prevent overuse.
“Your focus on treating and preventing injuries, especially at the youth level, highlights your passion for helping players throughout baseball,” commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a congratulatory letter to Andrews on Friday during ASMI Baseball’s annual injury course. Does.” “This work has raised awareness of issues that directly impact the future vitality of our sport.”
