Dancer lost his life due to cookie in New York





A dancer with a promising future in contemporary dance and ballet died on January 11 after eating cookies with peanuts that were mislabeled.

According to ‘Fox News’, Orla Baxendale died after suffering anaphylactic shock, a rapid-onset generalized allergic reaction that is severe and in some cases fatal, because of the symptoms that affect her during the reaction. :Skin, equipment can be together. Respiratory, digestive system or cardiovascular system.

This was confirmed in a statement by the law firm handling the case of the young woman, Geyer, Geyer, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackoff: “A talented dancer, she was barely 25 years old when she died. “Reduce the risk of anaphylactic shock resulting from a severe allergic reaction to peanuts.”

The British-born dancer moved to New York in 2018 to pursue a career in ballet and contemporary dance, where she graduated as a professional in various styles of dance, including musical theater, film, television, and stage productions.

According to ‘The Independent’, the Irish woman was in the metropolitan city to study at ‘The Ely School’ academy, where she was on scholarship.

what happened to her?

Baxendale died due to an unfortunate incident involving the consumption of a peanut cookie from ‘Stew Leonard’s’, a supermarket chain in the Northeastern United States, which caused a severe allergic reaction.

According to the BBC, the incident occurred in Connecticut while he was preparing to play the lead role in a dance company’s adaptation of ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

Family members and lawyers assure that the label on the box with the product did not specify that there were nut residues among its ingredients. The negligence that took Baxendale’s life.

After being reported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the supermarket removed Florentine Cookies from its shelves, which it labeled its own ‘Stu Leonard’ brand, but they were sold to a wholesaler in Islip, ‘Cookies United’ Were produced by. New York.

According to a statement from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, the young dancer ate the cookies at a social function. It warned consumers with nut allergies to immediately discard the cookies, or return them to the place of sale and seek medical attention if necessary.

“It is a sad day for us. We learned that a customer died. He also commented that the cookies “were purchased from a third-party supplier and, unfortunately, the supplier changed the recipe and started switching from soybeans to peanuts, and never notified our Director of Safety here at Stew Leonard’s.” Done,” the unit said. A press release.

