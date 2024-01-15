“Surrender or perish”

chairman gustavo petro Issued ultimatum to illegal people of gulf clan: They will surrender or be destroyed by the force of the state. occur between the President’s statements The security crisis that these illegals have created in the Municipality of Segovia (north-east of Antioquia) where 800 civilians are imprisoned and four soldiers have already been killed.

The head of state emphasized that these incidents They are a response to the government’s fight against illegal activities such as illegal mining and drug trafficking. He said that these are indications of the effectiveness of the steps taken by the government to dismantle these organizations.

“To the same extent, these groups are going to act against the government and the population, This is an effect of the effectiveness of the government in fighting against the illegal economy.” said the head of state from Munich (Germany), where he is attending a security conference.

Similarly, the President issued a warning to this armed group, which currently has no dialogue with the government.

“We are going to respond. If they are not able to destroy their groups, as we have requested, they will be simply destroyed by the state” the President said.