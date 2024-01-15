Justin Bieber star and wife start a trend in lingerie perfect for Valentine’s Day

hailey bieber Launches a new trend with each of his new Instagram publications or his public appearances. Singer Justin Bieber’s wife is one of the most followed personalities the fashionBe it for her clothing style or her makeup.

This celebrity is also known for regular changes in her hairstyle. Although not everyone necessarily appreciates their hairstyle, it still has its benefitssomething new in this matter. As recently reported the trendFor example, she recently changed her hair color to brownish-brown.

Hailey Bieber posing in basic white lingerie

Last week, Hailey Bieber also pleased her subscribers on Instagram by publishing a new series of photos. The young star showed herself in five different poses, always with different clothes, He also showed himself off in streetwear style with a hat and sunglasses in lingerie,

This is not the first time that Hailey Bieber has been seen in lingerie in public. However, this time, she made a radical choice. Her outfit consists of a comfortable white top with a fringe tape And also closed with several white buttons. As far as the bottom is concerned, it is the same style.

A romantic style of Hailey Bieber

This lingerie of Hailey Bieber is less light than that Underpants Often worn by models nowadays. But Justin Bieber’s partner preferred a more casual and, above all, more romantic outfit. This would also be great for Valentine’s Day,

Hailey Bieber has actually chosen a lingerie made of two pieces full of bows and parts pinkish, This outfit takes the star’s feminine look to the extreme. This new photo also shows that she knows how to free herself from the habits of the fashion world.

Also read:

Hailey Bieber, regular in unconventional styles

Hailey Bieber’s reputation isn’t just about the fact that she knows how to choose her outfits admirably. This young lady is especially famous for thinking outside the box when it comes to fashion. she shows it regularly underwear photos,

As stated in the media stirRecently she was spotted in a pantless outfit. Hailey Bieber wore only underwear in the form of stockings, which covered her legs simple tights, This lightweight bottom style was contrasted with a heavier top, which included a black jacket. He once again surprised the audience.