Sweetie, Selena Gomez changes her haircut again

At the premiere of the movie “Lola”, Selena Gomez walked the red carpet with a hairstyle she has adopted before: bangs.

Selena Gomez is a loyal friend. While the much-awaited “Grammy Awards” took place this Sunday, February 4, the singer was missing. Indeed, the evening before, Selena Gomez made a notable appearance at the Regency Bruin Theater in Los Angeles to support her friend Nicholas Peltz Beckham, who was presenting his debut film, “Lola.” Wearing a white bodysuit and an oversized suit, the businesswoman took the opportunity to reveal her new haircut and confirmed that bangs are one of the most fashionable hairstyles of the moment.

@Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Selena Gomez’s Asymmetrical Bangs

To highlight her beautiful face, the singer opted for highly desirable asymmetrical bangs. Short above her eyebrows and slightly longer on the sides, these slightly tapered bangs exposed part of Selena Gomez’s forehead. The rest of her hair reached shoulder level and was styled in beautiful waves, highlighting the shine of her hair. As far as makeup goes, the star opted for a porcelain complexion enhanced with a touch of blush, a red and slightly glittery mouth and eyes highlighted with a touch of black liner and XXL eyelashes. Result: She was absolutely divine.