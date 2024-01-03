Travis Kelce reveals the reason why he loves Club America

The Kansas City Chiefs revealed how their crush on the blue-cream team came about, which they encountered when their team visited Mexico City.

travis kelstight end kansas city chiefshas become one of the main individuals facing Super Bowl LVIII.

The 34-year-old player is known in Mexico not only for his romantic relationship with the pop star. Taylor Swiftbut also for their fanaticism America,

The winner of two Super Bowls revealed how he developed a passion for the Azulcrema team, which he met when his team visited Mexico City.

Travis Kelce reveals why the US is his favorite team. getty images

“I like the colors and their uniform. When we went to play in Mexico City I realized it was the city’s team and we played in their stadium (Azteca). It was incredible that it all came together so naturally at the same time,” Kelce said.

This was in 2020 when kelsey Caught with shirt America During your first team meeting. Chiefs star visits Azteca Stadium to play regular season game los angeles chargers,

The player mentioned that he does not follow the winged team closely, but expressed his happiness to know that Águilas won the title in the Apertura 2023 under the command of André Jardín.

“I don’t know much about the organization, but just know that you have my support and I congratulate you again on your recent title,” Travis said.