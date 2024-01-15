Take a walk and do this exercise to reduce the volume of your thighs

Make your legs shapely and slim with these exercises

Are you overwhelmed by the volume of your thighs? Before telling how to reduce these, you need to know this Volume or fat is lost not locally but generally. As Alberto Agea says, coach Athlete and personal trainer who specializes in fat loss in women, “It is important to remember that localized fat loss is a widely debunked myth, our body loses fat in a generalized manner; However, “You can focus on improving muscle tone and overall body composition, which can in turn make your thighs stronger and slimmer.”,

“I don’t like to play with women’s illusions, I prefer to be honest to what science has shown, and that is that it is not possible to lose fat locally,” Egea insists. “In fact, The way our body stores and loses fat is largely determined by genetics And it cannot be changed through specific exercises,” he added. Here’s the key to speeding up your metabolism.

As Aegea continues, “When we lose weight and body fat, the reduction is completely Throughout the body, although the sequence of fat loss may vary from person to person. ,Some people may notice changes in certain areas first, such as the stomach or arms, while others may notice a difference in the thighs or back. First; It’s completely personal and out of our direct control,” he explains.

,The actions we take in our daily lives to improve the present are within our control. Which we are not comfortable with and it is very important to eat a diet that keeps us in calorie deficit for the required period of time to lose excess fat, as well strength exercises that strengthen musclesThe coach explains.

The key to reducing volume in thighs

As Alberto Agea explains to us, The key to losing weight and volume and that means improving the appearance of the thighsThese are:

Create a calorie deficit. This means eating “slightly” fewer calories than you need in order to eliminate fat in areas of the body that give the appearance of sagging. Here are 50 low-calorie foods.

This means eating “slightly” fewer calories than you need in order to eliminate fat in areas of the body that give the appearance of sagging. Here are 50 low-calorie foods. Introduce strength exercises into the legs. Toning the muscles can improve metabolism and change the appearance of your thighs, making them appear stronger. Here are 4 extremely powerful leg toning exercises.

Toning the muscles can improve metabolism and change the appearance of your thighs, making them appear stronger. Here are 4 extremely powerful leg toning exercises. Avoid quick solutions. He who comes quickly, goes quickly. Additionally, losing weight aggressively will also reduce your muscle mass and ultimately, you will leave with less weight but more sagging.

He who comes quickly, goes quickly. Additionally, losing weight aggressively will also reduce your muscle mass and ultimately, you will leave with less weight but more sagging. stay still. This does not mean that you cannot miss a single day, it means that you do a calorie deficit and strength training that suits your tastes, your current level and your lifestyle so that it is very easy to comply with it over time. Let it be easy. This is what will actually give results.

Don’t be afraid to do strength training

Cardio or strength? As Aegea says, “The fear of gaining excessive volume and ‘looking like a man’ through strength exercises is a common mistake “And it is very widespread, especially among women.” “It’s because when you look at female bodybuilders you think that as soon as you do something, you will get the same; Reaching these levels requires effort, time, work and extreme perseverance.”, adds Agea, so calm down.

“However, the reality is that Strength training is one of the most effective tools for improving body composition., which includes fat loss and lean muscle gain, making you look much better in the mirror and with your clothes on,” the trainer explains. conclusion? We should not be afraid of strength training because, in fact, this is what will help us the most: “Far from making you gain unwanted bulk, it will help to tone the body, reduce body fat and improve general health,” Egea emphasizes.

“The key is to find a balance that allows you to enjoy your workout and achieve your health and beauty goals,” says Egea. Here you have 18 strength exercises to increase muscle without machines.

All the benefits you will get from walking

“While it is true that walking is an excellent (and simple) cardiovascular activity May help reduce body fat, including volume in specific areas Agea says thighs aren’t big enough without a significant increase in muscle. ,If you don’t do enough strength training with runningThose legs will probably get a little stronger but not as much as you would like,” he added.

Furthermore, as this instructor adds, “To see results, walking requires a lot of time, which we don’t have today; Starting strength training with short walks will not only help you get better results on your thighs but will also save time.,

“having said that, The appropriate time to walk depends on the frequency and, above all, the intensity with which you do it. Because walking at the speed of moving our legs is not the same as walking at the speed at which we become out of breath.” The latter, according to Eges, is the most recommended way to do it. This coach gives us something Keys to improving the results of walking in your daily life,

Don’t think about running a marathon tomorrow. If you come from a sedentary life then the change from white to black will cause stress, take up a lot of your time and cause discomfort in your legs in the short term, causing you to become discouraged and linger for a couple of days.

If you come from a sedentary life then the change from white to black will cause stress, take up a lot of your time and cause discomfort in your legs in the short term, causing you to become discouraged and linger for a couple of days. Walk at a good pace. Regardless of your level, try to walk at a pace that has you panting, usually between 5-6 km/h or similar, if you have a watch, per hour. About 7,000-8000 steps.

Regardless of your level, try to walk at a pace that has you panting, usually between 5-6 km/h or similar, if you have a watch, per hour. About 7,000-8000 steps. Look for short hikes. Parking the car a little further away than usual, getting off at the subway stop earlier, going to buy bread on foot or going to the farthest park with your kids can be an easy way to start a walk without practically realizing it. , Here are tips for getting more exercise into your daily life.

Parking the car a little further away than usual, getting off at the subway stop earlier, going to buy bread on foot or going to the farthest park with your kids can be an easy way to start a walk without practically realizing it. , Here are tips for getting more exercise into your daily life. Use the stairs. We have legs to use, use the stairs and, if climbing them is difficult at first, always start by going down, even if you live or work on the fourth floor, you can go up one floor. And the rest can go by lift. This way you will gradually get used to it.

Ideal exercise to combine with your walks

“As we have said before, strength training would be a great complement Recommends walking to reduce the volume of your thighs,” insists Agea Combine any of these exercises after our walk, “These are sedentary women aged 35-55 who start with us who currently work”:

*The backward lunge will count as two exercises, as one will be with one leg and the other with the opposite leg.

Besides, You can do these as a circuit as the instructor tells us,

Do each exercise for 20-30 seconds.

Rest for 20-30 seconds between exercises.

Complete 4 rounds, i.e. do each exercise 4 times one after the other.

If you need to rest between rounds, take a minute to breathe.

Do this routine at least 3 times a week.

“like this, In 15-20 minutes you will have a simple strength training focused on the legs so that you can reduce the volume of your thighs Without the need for materials and it can be done anywhere,” says Egea.

These guidelines, as Koch emphasizes, “are more than that.” A guide so you can learn what you shouldn’t do (just walking or doing specific thigh exercises, thinking you’ll lose weight) and what you should do (Combine a good pace of walking, leg strength training and calorie deficit to reduce thigh volume).

If you don’t know how to start, Alberto Agea has created a free 7-day challenge with which you can start taking your first steps. Egea is recognized Online Coaching Academy, which has honored them in both 2022 and 2023 for helping more than 300 women transition to a new lifestyle that allows them to lose weight from home. After working as a trainer in Australia in 2019, she trained as a personal trainer and specialized in biomechanics applied to fat loss, strength exercise and coaching for women. bandypump.com

