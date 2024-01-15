United Airlines has important news

United Airlines now allows you to share your rewards miles with family and friends. We tell you.

United Airlines now has an innovative program available that will allow you to share rewards miles with your friends and family. is about MileagePlusAn ideal way for members to contribute and combine their miles into one joint account.

You can find this new version directly on the official website of United Airlines. With mileage pooling, groups of up to five members will be able to share or exchange miles on the same linked account.

United is the first airline to offer this facility in the United States. From now on, allow any MileagePlus member, whether a family member or close friend, to be in a group with other members.

Luke Bonder, chief operating officer of MileagePlus, offered details on the good news. “We are always looking for new ways to provide maximum value to all our loyal members. “We are proud to be the first major US airline to allow our members to share their miles with loved ones and friends.”

MileagePlus

The airline announced the requirements and procedures to benefit from this program.

-Any MileagePlus member above 18 years of age can become a Group Leader. Plus, when you sign in to your United account, you’ll have the option to create a group for free.

– Group leaders can invite up to four family members, friends, or close travel companions of any age to join the group if they have an active MileagePlus account. There is no minimum age to join MileagePlus.

-By logging into their MileagePlus account on United.com, members will receive instructions on how to contribute miles to the pool. They’ll also learn how to redeem United miles for award flights on United and United Express.

-There is no limit on the number of miles that can be contributed to the active mileage pool.

– Miles earned can be used when booking tickets on United.com or the United mobile app.