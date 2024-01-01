Teoscar Hernandez agrees to terms with the Dodgers

After posting a wRC+ of 130 or higher in each of his previous three years with the Blue Jays, Hernandez had a wRC+ of 105 with the Mariners. His wOBA dropped to .336 for the third consecutive year, and his .741 OPS was his lowest since his debut year with the Astros in 2016. Hernandez had just 100 at-bats with Houston before being traded to the Blue Jays before the 2017 deadline.