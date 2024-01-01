Despite multi-million euro work, Kanye West’s bunker villa has lost its value

Kanye WestThe famous rapper and entrepreneur has been the subject of many comments recently regarding his real estate choices. There is no denying that the world of real estate can be unpredictable at times, and recent developments can be unpredictable as well. Malibu Villa De West is a perfect example, reports Le Figaro Immobilier, January 7, 2023. A few years ago, Kanye West expressed keen interest in a lavish oceanfront residence in Malibu. Designed by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, ​​this residence was far from a typical acquisition. with a purchase cost of $57.3 millionThis property represents a true display of prestige and luxury.

However, West’s financial and personal situation became worse. disturbance, especially with his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. Despite these personal challenges, the artist continued his real estate investments, acquiring other properties in the United States. This strategic choice unfortunately did not pay off, as these acquisitions were quickly put on the market, often at prices lower than initially paid.

important work required

Malibu villas, in particular, have become a subject of concern. Although the sale price is currently set at $53 million, it seems unlikely that any buyer will be willing to spend that amount. Indeed, recent images of the property show that it has been extensively destroyed, requiring extensive renovation work. According to real estate industry experts, these renovations could cost a potential buyer several million additional dollars.

Despite presenting extraordinary architecture by Tadao Ando, ​​the villa has lost a large part of its value. The reputation of the Japanese architect may nevertheless attract architecture enthusiasts willing to invest in this unique project. As far as Kanye West is concerned, it looks like he is slowly moving away from the real estate sector and is opting to sell off most of his properties. With his partner Bianca Sensori, he now prefers to live in luxurious establishments rather than invest in real estate.