Israel Defense Forces reported that they attacked a terrorist who was threatening e d f When operating a drone from a vehicle.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Responds to reports of two Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli airstrike in the Strip Horoscope, According to e d fBoth journalists, who worked al JazeeraWere in a vehicle with a terrorist who was operating a drone.

spokesperson unit e d f informed israel time That a military aircraft “identified and attacked a terrorist who was operating the aircraft in a manner that endangered U.S. forces.” e d f, Other than this, e d f They acknowledge that they are “aware of the claim that two other suspects who were in the same vehicle with the terrorist were killed during the attack.”

the victims of this attack were Hamza Wal Dahdouhson of the correspondent of al Jazeera In Horoscope, Waal Al-DahdouhAnd Mustafa Thuriyacameraman AFP who also worked for television channel Queue, Both lost their lives in the attack in RefaSouth of Horoscope,