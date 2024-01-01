Massachusetts Institute of Technology launches 30 free online courses to learn about different areas of technology

Can you imagine learning about a topic directly from professors or design at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology? Well, now this wish is not so far because this famous institute has launched wide range of courses and makes them available for free to anyone who is interested.
Knowledge is power, this phrase has great importance in many senses, with knowledge it is possible to do everything, and living in this era where to get any type of information it is enough to do a little research on the internet, knowledge has never been so important. Has never been as close to anyone as he is now.
MIT is one of the most famous and main institutions of university business studies in the United States and the world. It is also classified as the best science and engineering university in the world, as stated by the virtual and interactive guide Nomada.
With more than 150 years of history, a large number of Nobel Prize winners among its graduates, and a diverse list of scientific and technological contributions to the world, MIT is also recognized for its high level of academic demand.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to see a high response from this organization by manufacturing and distributing artificial respirators to those who needed it at that time.
With all this recognition and academic level, MIT opens its virtual doors to users from all over the world and of any educational level so that they can participate in the courses that this institution sponsors and supports, since the list is very diverse and We will get a great variety of topics.
There are a few things to keep in mind before enrolling in any of these courses such as:
The courses are developed entirely in English
Each course has its own characteristics, some are guided by teachers and others are pre-designed only to take
These courses provide a certificate with curriculum value, however, it has to be paid for. However, the rest of the course is free
Although you may not always have enough money to obtain a certificate with curricular value, the truth is that among all the courses offered by MIT, there are more than one courses that will more than contribute something to your working life. , will contribute to your life. For personal or simply value of learning something new.
Here we leave you with the list of courses offered by MIT, undoubtedly there are more, but the ones that are still available are the following:
supply chain analysis
Machine Learning with Python: From Linear Models to Deep Learning
Cell Biology: Transport and Signaling
Biochemistry: Biomolecules, methods and mechanisms.
Collaborative Data Science for Health Care
Circuits and Electronics 1: Basic Circuit Analysis
Circuits and Electronics 2: Amplification, Speed and Delay
Circuits and Electronics 3: Applications
Understanding the world through data
financial Accounting
become an entrepreneur
Creating Products and Services in the Internet Age
sustainable building design
Economy and Energy Policy
sustainable energy
Manufacturing Cell Therapy: Principles and Manufacturing Practice
Fundamentals of Modern Finance
Fundamentals of Modern Finance II
Genetics: Analysis and Applications
Genetics: Population Genetics and Human Traits
Genetics: the basics
Engineering Management: Accounting and Planning
Introduction to Biology: The Mystery of Life
Introduction to Computing and Programming Using Python
Introduction to Computational Thinking and Data Science
Derivatives Markets: Advanced Strategies and Models
Mathematical Methods for Quantitative Finance
World Music: Global Rhythms
Financial regulation: from the global financial crisis to fintech and the Covid pandemic
A global history of architecture
If you are interested in taking up any of these courses, all you have to do is go directly to the portal and scroll down to find the one of your choice, select and once inside “ You have to click on “Enrolment” or “Register”. Course when you want it most. Please
All of these courses are taught under the supervision of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but are offered on the edX virtual platform. To get more information about each course or to sign up directly for one, we recommend you to click on the following links.
