Massachusetts Institute of Technology launches 30 free online courses to learn about different areas of technology

Can you imagine learning about a topic directly from professors or design at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology? Well, now this wish is not so far because this famous institute has launched wide range of courses and makes them available for free to anyone who is interested.

Knowledge is power, this phrase has great importance in many senses, with knowledge it is possible to do everything, and living in this era where to get any type of information it is enough to do a little research on the internet, knowledge has never been so important. Has never been as close to anyone as he is now.

Now, imagine learning about a subject directly from a prestigious institution like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, better known by its acronym MIT.

MIT is one of the most famous and main institutions of university business studies in the United States and the world. It is also classified as the best science and engineering university in the world, as stated by the virtual and interactive guide Nomada.

With more than 150 years of history, a large number of Nobel Prize winners among its graduates, and a diverse list of scientific and technological contributions to the world, MIT is also recognized for its high level of academic demand.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to see a high response from this organization by manufacturing and distributing artificial respirators to those who needed it at that time.

With all this recognition and academic level, MIT opens its virtual doors to users from all over the world and of any educational level so that they can participate in the courses that this institution sponsors and supports, since the list is very diverse and We will get a great variety of topics.

There are a few things to keep in mind before enrolling in any of these courses such as:

The courses are developed entirely in English

Each course has its own characteristics, some are guided by teachers and others are pre-designed only to take

These courses provide a certificate with curriculum value, however, it has to be paid for. However, the rest of the course is free

Although you may not always have enough money to obtain a certificate with curricular value, the truth is that among all the courses offered by MIT, there are more than one courses that will more than contribute something to your working life. , will contribute to your life. For personal or simply value of learning something new.

Here we leave you with the list of courses offered by MIT, undoubtedly there are more, but the ones that are still available are the following:

supply chain analysis

Machine Learning with Python: From Linear Models to Deep Learning

Cell Biology: Transport and Signaling

Biochemistry: Biomolecules, methods and mechanisms.

Collaborative Data Science for Health Care

Circuits and Electronics 1: Basic Circuit Analysis

Circuits and Electronics 2: Amplification, Speed ​​and Delay

Circuits and Electronics 3: Applications

Understanding the world through data

financial Accounting

become an entrepreneur

Creating Products and Services in the Internet Age

sustainable building design

Economy and Energy Policy

sustainable energy

Manufacturing Cell Therapy: Principles and Manufacturing Practice

Fundamentals of Modern Finance

Fundamentals of Modern Finance II

Genetics: Analysis and Applications

Genetics: Population Genetics and Human Traits

Genetics: the basics

Engineering Management: Accounting and Planning

Introduction to Biology: The Mystery of Life

Introduction to Computing and Programming Using Python

Introduction to Computational Thinking and Data Science

Derivatives Markets: Advanced Strategies and Models

Mathematical Methods for Quantitative Finance

World Music: Global Rhythms

Financial regulation: from the global financial crisis to fintech and the Covid pandemic

A global history of architecture

If you are interested in taking up any of these courses, all you have to do is go directly to the portal and scroll down to find the one of your choice, select and once inside “ You have to click on “Enrolment” or “Register”. Course when you want it most. Please

All of these courses are taught under the supervision of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but are offered on the edX virtual platform. To get more information about each course or to sign up directly for one, we recommend you to click on the following links.