Texans vs Ravens live. Baltimore beats Houston and advances to conference finals

Broadcast Houston Texans – Baltimore Ravens live online: minute by minute, time, channel and more of today’s Ravens game from M&T Stadium.

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game time and channel

Date: Today, Saturday, January 20, 2024

What time is it? 3:30 pm, Mexico City time

How to watch the Texans vs Ravens game live?

Channel: ESPN and Channel 5

Live Streaming: VIX Plus, Star Plus and DAZN NFL Game Pass

The four best teams in the American Conference begin their journey Super Bowl And, this Saturday, houston texans Will visit Baltimore Ravens In the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Few were betting the Texans would reach this level, but the rookie quarterback led the CJ StroudThey managed to win the AFC South and also, beat cleveland brownsEven though they were not the betting favourites.

On the other side of the coin are Cuervos, who were the most consistent team during the regular season and lost only four times. The Purple Team starts as the favorite to win the American Conference, including the starters lamar jacksonHas been inactive for three weeks since the last official match he played.

latest sports houston

Browns 14-45 Texans

Texans 23-19 Colts

Titans 3-26 Texans

last ravens game