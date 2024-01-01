Shakira becomes victim of a stalker, Pique comes to her aid!

Zapping targets! soccer club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: Ousmane Dembele’s career statistics

Shakira, who has been relieved since leaving Barcelona to live in Miami with her children, is still facing some setbacks in her new life as a divorced mother.

In fact, as Telemundo reports, the Colombian pop star and her two children Milan and Sasha are now the target of a stalker after relocating to the United States.

Arrested but released on bail, the man in question – a Texas resident named John Valtier, 56 – allegedly sent “alarming” and “disturbing” photos of Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s children as well Also sent a package which contained bottles of liquor, chocolates and toys.

Pique puts his hands in his pockets to protect Shakira and her children

An old acquaintance of Shakira’s security service and a long-time admirer of the artist, Stoker will also be in the sights of Gerard Piqué, being keen to show solidarity with his former partner and protect his children.

According to the Iberian press, the former Barça defender helped Shakira set up a 24-hour security service at the singer’s Florida home. “Pick is worried. He wants to prevent this episode from repeating,” declared Spanish journalist Alex Rodriguez. The dark side of a popstar’s life…

Join the butt thread! Football Clubs on WhatsApp so you never miss any big news on your favorite clubs.