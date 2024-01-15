“That’s a lie, I never said that.”

Leo Messi He usually does not appear on social networks to confirm whether the news about him is real or false. However, if you touch your wife Antonella Roccuzzo Or his three children, he gets serious.

And this is what happened this Friday. captain of inter miami He took out a publication on Instagram to categorically deny the information.

An Argentinian media spread a ‘fake’ phrase messi about his son Matthew Which was already going viral. “There are many academies in America that wanted to sign Mateo, but I registered him in Miami. “He’s talented and I think he’s similar to my style when I was younger.”

But the world champion didn’t let it go and responded briefly, clearly and forcefully: “That’s a lie, I never said that.”

what is true is what is true Thiago And Matthew are being built in the mine of inter miamiBut messi He never mentioned that his children followed other academies and his playing style is the same as it was in his childhood.

