Classic, Natalie Portman wears a hairstyle straight from the ’60s

After London and Milan, it is the French capital’s turn to host the Fashion Week. This Tuesday, February 27, Paris Fashion Week got off to a spectacular start with the Dior Fall-Winter 2024-2025 show, held in the heart of the Tuileries Gardens. While many celebrities traveled for the occasion, one in particular caught our attention with her glamorous look. This is excellent Natalie Portman. Dressed in a tweed skirt set, a long black coat worn over the shoulders and a pair of pointy-toe pumps, the actress mesmerized the crowd with her look. ©Elegance. In terms of beauty, it was also flawless because this beautiful forty year old girl had the perfect complexion, red lips and a perfect vintage banana bun.

Mark Piasecki/Getty Images

A classy and feminine hairstyle

Iconic Audrey Hepburn’s signature hairstyle in the 50s and 60s, the banana bun has endured for centuries and continues to captivate fashionable girls. Elegant and feminine, this timeless hairstyle is suitable in its strict version for an official event, as well as in a more rock version for going to work. But be careful, you will have to have some patience to recreate this retro look and use a tutorial for beginners who want to try this hairstyle.