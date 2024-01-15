Uruguay was the only country to condemn Nicolas Maduro’s political sanctions in Venezuela at the SALAC summit

Nicolas Albertoni, Vice-Chancellor of Uruguay

Vice Chancellor of uruguay, nicholas albertoniattacked this Friday against Venezuelan dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro By Maria Corina Machado banned Compete for your participation in the 2024 presidential elections Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) which is celebrated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,

You may be interested in: What is known so far about the possible date of the presidential elections in Venezuela?

As confirmed infobae According to sources present at the summit, Maduro left the venue angered by the words of Albertoni, who represented the only country in Venezuela to condemn the impeachment.

Albertoni began his speech by criticizing previous SELAC summits for their inability to achieve good results. Although he highlighted the opportunity of the forum to discuss issues such as the strengthening of democracy in the region, the rule of law and respect for human rights, he assured that there are countries that “They’re not in the same boat” Regarding protecting those values.

“It is inevitable for us to say that it is difficult to see the declaration that we are going to sign today containing more than 90 points, most of which talk about protecting democracy and institutions, when we know Earlier today also the officer had said, our noses are not all in the same boat.

You may be interested in: María Corina Machado: “The balance of forces has never been so favorable for Venezuela’s democratic forces”

“The peaks pass and we meet again apparent imbalance in some cases he They move away from the path of democratic coexistence And thus Endangering the normal development of peaceful electoral processesWhich are important for democracy,” he continued.

He asked, “What kind of democracy are we talking about in our statement today when freedom, electoral competition and its transparency are limited in many areas?”

You may be interested in: An adviser to Uruguay’s defense minister was arrested on human trafficking charges.

Representing his country, Albertoni picked up “A respectful and reassuring call to the Venezuelan government to return to the path of democratic coexistenceand quoted the President louis lacalle pauWho had said on old forums that “Uruguay is not ready to remain silent on these issues as if nothing has happened,

,Arbitrary restrictions like those of Maria Corina Machado are unacceptable to usand arrest of the worker Rocío San MiguelAs well as the expulsion of the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights,” he said.

“It seems clear that at a summit whose purpose is to strengthen peace and democracy, we must firmly reject the facts I mentioned earlier, because we believe that at the end of the day facts are in This will never result in a solution that benefits all Venezuelans“, the officer further said.

“For all this, we say it clearly: There is no democracy without competition in freedomAnd without transparency, there will be neither clean elections nor recognition,” Albertoni concluded.

The eighth summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) began this Friday in the Caribbean archipelago of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, with the presence of leftist leaders including Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula. Da Silva; Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

Douglas Slater, Coordinator of the Pro Tempore Presidency of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, introduced the ceremony with host Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, highlighting the small Caribbean nation’s idyllic setting – a hotel complex nestled among the hills and facing Marche. – where a summit takes place that brings together 33 members with the aim of achieving effective regional integration in a region marked by the diversity of countries.

Eight presidents participate in the event, all of them from the left, which reflects the fragmentation of a regional organization that does not include leaders from the center or the right, such as Javier Miley (Argentina), Daniel Noboa (Ecuador), Santiago Peña (Paraguay) or Luis Lacalle Pau (Uruguay).

(with information from EFE)