The $0.50 coin and $2 bill are legal tender in El Salvador

BCR announced that both can be used for any payment or transaction across the country.

The Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador (BCR) confirmed that the $0.50 dollar currency is legal tender in the national territory and can be used for any payments or transactions with various businesses and institutions.

This was announced by the financial institution through a publication on its official account X.

The $0.50 coin has the legend “Half Dollar” and is characterized by its silver color as well as being larger and heavier than the $0.25 coin.

Also responding to a user concern, BCR reiterated that the $2 denomination bill can also be used in the country.

“US$2 bills are legal tender in our country and should be accepted at establishments and businesses across the country,” BCR said on April 26, 2023.

That same year, circulation of $50 and $100 bills was authorized. These became effective in March for use in large and small businesses and institutions, in compliance with Article 3 of the Monetary Unification Law.

Thus, the denominations authorized for circulation in El Salvador are: $0.01 coins; $0.05; $0.10; $0.25; $0.50 and $1.00. Apart from this, bills of $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100.

Regarding the 1 dollar bills, the BCR has clarified that in the case of those whose serial number has an “asterisk or star” located at the end, this allows us to identify that this bill is another with printing defects. is replacing the bill, but clarifies that “its value does not change.”