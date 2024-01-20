A bather died after being struck by lightning on a beach in Brazil









A woman was killed and seven, including her family members, were injured Saturday after lightning struck a beach in Sao Paulo state amid heavy rain in southeastern Brazil, officials said.

“Electric shocks occurred between the water and the sand at Vila Caicara beach, Playa Grande, resulting in the death of four people, all from the same family,” the State Civil Protection reported.

“One of them, a 60-year-old woman, died; The condition of the others is critical but stable.”

Officials indicated that four other people were electrocuted, but not seriously.

Three people died in the past 24 hours after heavy rain and wind caused landslides and flooding in at least six municipalities in Sao Paulo state, government agency Agência Brasil said.

One man died after the vehicle in which he was traveling with another person was swept away in the city of Sorocaba. Two women were rescued after being trapped under a car in Limeira, but did not survive.

In the state of Rio Grande do Sul (south), two people died in a storm that hit on Tuesday, Governor Eduardo Leite reported on social networks on Saturday.

Last week, rain and storms lashed the city of Sao Paulo, leaving two people dead, and thousands of residents of Latin America’s largest metropolis facing power outages that lasted at least three days.

Brazil’s southern region has suffered extreme weather events in recent months, such as heavy rains and a devastating cyclone in September, which killed more than 50 people. According to experts, these incidents induced by climate change are repeated again and again.

AFP