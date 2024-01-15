The 10 Cheapest Supermarkets in America and How Much You Save

In the context of inflation and the continued rise in the cost of living, saving at the supermarket becomes an urgent need, especially for low-income people in the United States.

In this sense, choosing the right supermarket can be a decisive factor in reducing the financial burden of buying food.

Studies show that there are supermarket chains whose prices are significantly lower than others.

Indices

Potential savings can reach up to 40% on the total purchase, which has a considerable impact on families’ annual budgets.

For a person who spends $500 per month on food, the ability to save $200 per month represents an invaluable financial relief.

For low-income people, this savings means:

More food on the table: Better ability to obtain nutritious food and meet a family’s basic needs.

Less financial stress: Decreased worry about lacking resources to cover the cost of food.

The possibility of allocating money to other needs: education, health, housing or even investing in small pleasures that improve the quality of life.

Savings at supermarkets not only translate into economic benefits, but also have a positive impact on the well-being and quality of life of low-income people.

cheapest in usa

Americans spend an average of $3,683 to $5,970 per year on food. The state and supermarket you visit affects spending.

Some supermarket chains have lower prices than others.

However, the Bravo Deals study found that consumers can save up to 40% on their entire purchase by choosing a lower priced supermarket.

10 supermarkets

Aldi leads the list of supermarkets with the cheapest prices in the United States. The German discount chain is followed by another company with the same origins, Lidl. In third place is the American chain Trader Joe’s. According to Bravo Deals, these are the 10 most affordable supermarkets.

Aldi

Lidl

trader Joe’s

Albertson’s

wal-mart

Target

kroger

public

Whole Foods Market

Sam’s Club

cheap but not as popular

Costco, HEB, and Publix are the most popular supermarkets among Americans.

Aldi and Lidl are not preferred despite having the lowest prices.

Priority is based on staff friendliness, checkout speed, store attendance and hours, complimentary products and shelf position.

Reasons why Costco, HEB and Publix are preferred:

Good customer service: Friendly and attentive staff.

Efficiency: Faster payments and shorter lines.

Pleasant environment: Clean, well-lit and well-designed shops.

Variety: Wide range of quality products.

Competitive Prices: They offer competitive prices and attractive promotions.

Reasons why Aldi and Lidl are not given priority:

Less variety: Less selection of products compared to other supermarkets.

Small stores: Smaller locations that may be inconvenient for some customers.

Own Brands: Predominance of own brands, which may limit consumer choice.

Consumers are not only looking for low prices, but also a pleasant shopping experience.

Costco, HEB and Publix have managed to combine competitive prices with good customer service, making them the favorite supermarkets for Americans.

With information from Diario AS.

,

Visit our section: International

Click on the following link to stay informed and aware of every movement happening in the country and the world. Follow our channel on Telegram https://t.me/Diario2001Online

Follow 2001Online Channel on WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va9CHS8EwEk0SygEv72q