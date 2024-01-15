Biden and Netanyahu spoke by phone for the first time in more than a month

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP Photo)

us President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister benjamin netanyahu The White House said they spoke on Monday Your first call in over a month Amidst increasing tension regarding Israel’s attack in Gaza.

The conversation came at a tense moment between the two countries, as Biden supported the statements of the Democrat leader in the North American Senate. chuck schumer Who on Thursday accused Netanyahu of being an obstacle to establishing peace in Gaza and called for elections in his place.

both of them spoke for the last time 15 FebruaryAnd Biden has been increasingly vocal in his criticism of the Palestinian death toll and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza as Israel responds to the October 7 Hamas attacks.

“President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the latest developments, including the situation in Israel and Gaza.” Refa and efforts Increase humanitarian aid to GazaThe White House said in a statement.

He said he would release more details about the call later.

Netanyahu has rejected pressure from Washington and recently said Israel would press ahead with plans to attack the southern Gaza city of Rafah to crush Hamas.

Biden warns against any operation in Rafah without a “credible” plan Protect over one million civilians there.

The national security adviser said Netanyahu also agreed to Biden’s request to send a delegation of senior Israeli officials to Washington to discuss plans and possible “alternative approaches.” Jake Sullivan.

The US president was heard saying after his State of the Union address two weeks ago that he would have a serious meeting with the Israeli prime minister as his frustration with Netanyahu grew.

Biden also apparently praised a “good speech” from last week schumer In which he called for new elections in Israel.

He said Schumer, the highest-ranking elected American Jew in American history, “expresses grave concerns shared not only by him, but by many Americans.”

In view of the UN warning about impending famine In Gaza, Biden earlier this month ordered US forces to begin dropping food into the enclave and is sending US troops to build a temporary port for maritime aid.

But the United States continues to provide billions of dollars of military aid to its close ally Israel.

Israel’s operation in Gaza began on October 7 after an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which killed about 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to official figures. AFP.

Since then, approximately 32,000 people Many people have died in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-controlled territory’s health ministry.

(With information from AFP and EFE)