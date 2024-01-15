Jennifer Lopez canceled part of her tour due to lack of spectators

Several American media reported that Jennifer Lopez had to cancel some dates of her tour due to the number of tickets sold.

his announcement Come back Did not have the expected impact…Jennifer Lopez had to cancel seven dates of her North American tour due to lack of audience. Disappointing figures that confirm the flop of their new record “This Is Me…Now” with only 38I On the Billboard charts. Worst start of his career.

Multiple media outlets reported that the August 20–31 dates in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston were listed as “cancelled” on the booking site. It simply says, “Unfortunately, the event organizer had to cancel your event.”

rest after this advertisement

J-Lo keeps smiling

As can be seen from the seating charts available on Ticketmaster, a large number of tickets remain unsold. The blue segments (denoting available locations) are far more present than the gray segments (denoting unavailable locations).

rest after this advertisement

However, Jennifer Lopez keeps smiling. Max and Emme’s mom was photographed with her husband Ben Affleck in the stands at the Lakers’ game against the Warriors this Saturday, March 16. As per the paparazzi pictures, the lovebirds were having a great time. Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West were also there.