Luis Enrique announces his return to Twitch after the World Cup experience

For this appointment he wants to talk about a “family project” before “spontaneous contact” with Internet users.

luis enriqueThe PSG coach announces his “return” to the stage this Thursday streaming pinch for a question-and-answer session With Internet users. The Asturian already had first-hand experience, Made a lot of comments, When he was Spain coach and during the World Cup in Qatar he logged in daily to talk to his clients.

“Come back, Twitch 2,” Luis Enrique, who arrived on the PSG bench in the middle of last year, said in a video published on Twitter. He announced, “I inform you that on Thursday, March 21 at 8:00 pm I will return to Twitch on my channel as usual.”

As he himself explained in detail, for this appointment he wanted to talk about a “family project” before “spontaneous contact” with Internet users, “Without filters, straight through”,

During the 2022 World Cup, when he was the coach of Spain, he Daily appointments with hundreds of thousands of your customers (currently he has around 800,000 followers on his channel) for speaking live and answering questions on topics that were not limited to just football.

Spain were eliminated by Morocco in the round of 16 and Luis Enrique was fired two days later. His first adventure on Twitch also ended then.

Donation

The former coach published a document this Friday on social networks in which he certified donation of profits Enriqueta Villavecchia was harvested on her Twitch channel for the Children’s Oncology Foundation during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“When you start a channel Stream You make a signature on Twitch Standard Agreement with the Platform (In our case 50% for them and 50% for me). I leave you the certificate that matches that 50%. Thank you so much for your generosity and support,” he said on his Twitter profile.

According to the certificate shown on Twitter, the donation was made on February 23. In 2019, the former Barça coach lost his nine-year-old daughter Zana to cancer.