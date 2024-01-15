The actress reveals a surprising trick to hide her gray hair without dyeing it

At the age of 57, Salma Hayek has decided to embrace her gray hair. Yes, the actress sometimes hides this hair, He decided to show and expose his trick of hiding them, without resorting to coloration. In a video posted on Instagram, we can see her in a white robe. “Look at all these gray hairs. So what’s the secret? How to cover them without painting them? when I’m alone, i only wear mascara “, she says. Salma Hayek also mentions small precautions to take before doing this trick: “You clean the brush very well and then you do it like this, ” she says, imitating the brush of mascara on her gray hair. ” she added.

The actress has revealed a surprising trick

miguel martin perezHis hairdresser also gives him small tips. She uses hair touch up from L’Oreal Professional. Salma Hayek admits, “It’s like putting makeup on your hair.” You see, I don’t need touch-ups every three weeks. I could not care less. Salma Hayek often posts her photos on social networks without makeup or any artistry, “I wake up and count the number of gray hairs and wrinkles that came to the party this morning,” she said last June. The actress, who has always been naturally fabulous, loves to de-stress her fans.

Salma Hayek, an inexhaustible source of beauty inspiration, also shared her manicure-pedicure routine perfect for the season. In this photo published on January 26, Mexican-American-Lebanese actress proudly wears dark manicure-pedicure, Her short nails, elegantly shaped into a rounded square, are further accentuated A burgundy varnish that shades towards black, a shade that also extends to his legs. To beautifully accentuate this deep hue, the 57-year-old star chose a shiny top coat. This glamorous and trendy choice has already gained over 330,000 followers on the internet. If you want to recreate this look, simply apply a base coat, two coats of burgundy polish, then finish with a top coat.

Salma Hayek showed natural look

Apart from trendy nail polishes that attract everyone’s attention, one more thing has not escaped beauty lovers. Salma Hayek’s absolutely natural look, On his latest publication, François-Henri Pinault’s wife appears without any makeup, except for smoky eyes, lipstick and outline. Even wearing pajamas and her hair a little messy, she radiates beauty! The sublime brunette displays clear and glowing skin, proving that her natural beauty is nothing to envy to the artistry.