‘The approach was not right’; Chucky Lozano accuses Jimmy Lozano

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano He was one of the most criticized players in the defeat of Mexico Against the United States in the Nations League final. The former Napoli footballer came on to make up for the defeat to Julian Quinones, but his performance at the AT&T Stadium did not go unnoticed.

In view of this, he gives some reasons why the United States has rapidly surpassed Mexico’s position in a head-on collision; Despite this, what caught the most attention in his statements was that he criticized the party’s own approach Jaime “Jimmy” Lozano In the Nations League final.

“We didn’t go out on our best day. The approach was not right and we, generally all of us, stopped working. You have to be self-critical, see what was missing and keep working, which is the most important thing. “We have to continue to work 100 percent, improve and learn…this is football,” he explained chucky lozano,

🇲🇽 ‘The United States is very developed and unfortunately Mexico is not here at the moment: it is a cesspool of many things’ Chucky Lozano apologizes to fans after Nations League final loss ❌ “The approach was not right” #LUP pic.twitter.com/1tS9HGekmg – Fox Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) 25 March 2024

‘More players in the best league’; Jimmy Lozano’s request to FMF

For him jimmy lozanoThe main difference is between Mexico And usa It is a competition that takes place every weekend with Stars and Stripes footballers playing at their respective clubs. Every starting XI fielded for Greg Berhalter has played in Europe, with only seven featuring trial players.

For this reason, the Technical Director of mexican team He did not hesitate to request that more players move to the Old Continent at an early age to enhance training and competition. “It gives you other context, it gives you the possibility of other international competition and better training in our country and selling at a young age is the best thing that can happen to us, in this case for me as a coach, But above all for the national team. National: Whoever’s there,” he announced.

