Kim Kardashian is scarier than ever in the trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two

Did you doubt your acting skills? Kim Kardashian , Entrepreneur and social media star silences evil tongues by making her debut in a fantasy series Ryan Murphywho in April 2023 offered her the role of ruthless press secretary Siobhan Corbyn in the twelfth season of its horror (and cult) series American Horror Story,

Very excited about the project, Kim Kardashian then assured me Diversity She was taking acting classes to prepare for her new role: “It’s really fun to step out of your comfort zone, try something new, and grow. i like to challenge myself, If she had already appeared in the series, during a cameo very beautiful Or CSI: New York, Ryan Murphy He was the first person to entrust him with such an important role. twelfth season of todayAmerican Horror StoryTopic tender, There’s another part, revealed in the trailer, that is as hot as it is disturbing.

© FX Networks / Courtesy Everett Collection

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts reunited American Horror Story

Remember: in the first part ofAmerican Horror Story: FragileThe twelfth season of the horror series, emma roberts It stars Anna Victoria Alcott, an up-and-coming actress who contemplates dropping out of the Oscar race after discovering she is pregnant. Kim Kardashian As a strategist’s best friend and a tyrant’s agent. For this second half of the season, the series of Ryan Murphy seems to be slipping further towards body fear, a subgenre of horror cinema that depicts violence done to the human body on screen, often grotesque or disturbing. Thus, motherhood was experienced by the character ofemma roberts This becomes an excuse for all kinds of atrocities, from tasting bones at a fancy dinner in a fashionable restaurant to the presence of spiders in the stomach of a pregnant woman.

Thus, the trailer of the second part ofAmerican Horror Story: Fragile suggests that the character who played Kim Kardashian Has been playing a double game since the first episode, although his true intentions have not been revealed yet. She appears alongside Cara Delevingne in a puffy black dress that recalls the codes of great witches’ gatherings.