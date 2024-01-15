Venezuelan opposition has condemned a move to block the candidacy of Corina Yorris

María Corina Machado, current leader of the Venezuelan opposition and preliminary candidate for July 28, said, “I alert Venezuelans and the world about the ongoing move to prevent the registration at the National Electoral Council of the candidate of total democratic unity, Corina Yorris. Am.” Presidential election. The appointment of academic Corina Yoris as a replacement candidate after Machado’s disqualification was unanimously accepted with joy by opposition opinion, which nevertheless fears that Chavismo will also try to block her candidacy.

National Electoral Council Chairman Elvis Amoroso pointed to the problem of disqualification, saying, “Officials have to verify at the state level whether candidates meet the requirements, and if not they have some kind of judicial process. ” “This is not about taking away political rights from anyone, as has been said. Rights can be exercised, but there are some restrictions, like anywhere in the world.

Some sources report tensions within the National Electoral Council, a body in which two of the five main rectors from sectors of the liberal opposition, such as Democratic Action and Un Nuevo Tiempo, are on his side.

Spokespeople for Machado’s campaign committee have denounced that the electoral branch’s electronic equipment has not yet accepted the passwords of opposition cards accepted to participate in the next elections, or access to the system, which in this case are only Un Nuevo Tiempo Party, and that of the Unitary Platform – signatories to the Barbados Agreement – ​​as a coalition of all opposition parties.

Some electoral technicians have reacted in a general way, without any direct indication, to Machado’s claim that some political sectors are not complying with registration procedures. The negotiations of María Corina Machado with the leader of Un Nuevo Tiempo, Manuel Rosales, and other relevant actors, to reach an agreement with the party card that respects the popular mandate of the primary elections on October 22, have taken place on good terms, contrary to how many – Chavismo I – expected.

As a presidential alternative, María Corina Machado has maintained a popularity rating close to 60%, three times higher than Nicolás Maduro. Immediately, the higher government, which has worked to divide and confront the opposition factions, has let some politicians know that they are not ready to continue with Corinne Yvoris’s Un Nuevo Tiempo or Unitary Platform card.

The application deadline ends Monday, March 25. Theoretically, all candidates, once accepted, will go through a short period in which challenges may occur.

“Will the Unitary Platform (upon realizing that it would be impossible to part with the Machado candidate) engage in a strategy to declare the election invalid, and end up in a boycott process just like in 2018, or will it split before the deadline? “Will the platform decide to agree on a candidate with any party with an active card that can run to save itself from a possible void?” Luis Vicente León, the political analyst, economist and director of the firm Dataanalysis asks in a long post of thoughts on his social network.

María Corina Machado has declared that she is “aware of the challenge of the regime” and has promised a political response to “each of their maneuvers” to prevent us from participating. “No one is going to remove us from the electoral path.” In an unusually closed environment, new concepts start emerging within the opposition.

During these days, some dissident opposition politicians of the Unitary Platform, belonging to minority formations, have been able to present their candidacies to the electoral power, without major complications, all of whom adopt a very moderate stance against Chavismo and Has agreed on some occasions with Nicolás Maduro, in some legislative, political and institutional matters, to act in favor of his interests.

This is Luis Eduardo Martínez, head of the dissident faction of Democratic Action; Antonio Acari, nominated by his party, Alianza Lapiz, and the Cambios and Avanzada Progresista organizations; Jose Brito from Primero Venezuela; and Benjamin Rousseau, a famous comedian and businessman Counting Guacharo, Which participates with an independent thread.

Each has its own discourse, but has taken great pains to present itself as a “third way” in the face of the excesses and errors of “both sides.” On Monday, possibly with complete rest, Nicolas Maduro, the acting president nominated by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and some allies, will register his candidacy.

