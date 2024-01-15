Precision medicine can also improve stability

health system is financially stressed, This is well known. Moreover, the main reason for this is that the demand has increased due to the aging of the population. However the other underlying issue is that not only do we age, but innovation is also helping us age better. An innovation that also requires financing. The question is whether this innovation represents an expense or is it an investment.n which in turn helps in the stability of the system.

Roche Institute has raised this question in its new report.Importance of personalized precision medicine in health system sustainability and efficiency, as explained Maria IsidoroThe expert collaborator of the study and the scientific coordinator of the Strategic Plan for Precision Medicine of Castilla y León, the panel of experts agrees Precision medicine helps improve the efficiency of SNS by reducing cost and time, Identifying more vulnerable populations, predicting the development of diseases with application in screening, using biomarkers associated with development and prognosis and above all reducing side effects by applying treatments to targeted populations.









Thus, from the health care and management point of view, it serves the purpose of Adjust health care to each individual’s needs, which allows you to optimize the use of resources and reduce system load. “Precision medicine allows us to combine practical economic objectives with medical objectives. This confluence of economic and humanitarian aspects is a victory for medical ethics,” says Isidoro.

for its part, Enrique de Alva, Coordinator of the report, also Head and Coordinator of the Pathological Anatomy Service at the Virgen de Rocío Hospital Andalusia Personalized Precision Medicine Planning He stressed that it is essential to start evaluating the actions we take to be able to present our economic results and speak the language of managers or administrations. So, he gave as an example how he started doing the same thing in projects in his hospital and how he extended it, which is what he is trying to do in the Andalusian MPP scheme.