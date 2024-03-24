Mexico vs. United States: Ratings after Nations League defeat

The Mexican team was unable to produce a single dangerous play, suffered defeats in defense and were condemned in goal.

mexican team Lost 0 to 2 against usa in the finals of CONCACAF Nations League And left postcards of ineffectiveness on the opposite field, as well as 90 questionable minutes in defense against an opponent who took center stage, leaving no room or the slightest to concede the tournament title.

The veteran goalkeeper made a remarkable save against the American attacker inside the six-yard box in the 5th minute to deny Christian Pulisic a goal, however, he was involved in controversy before halftime as he conceded a goal. The second third of the field, and the second score increased.

At 45′, the Mexican team withdrew from the lines to defend the advance on the left wing by Weston McKennie and left a space in the field belt for the aggressive inclusion of control Tyler Adams, who fired a central shot on goal which Ochoa saved. Touched. Gunnett, but did not stop due to poor placement, routes and reflexes.

After a mistake by Uriel Antuna, the team found the United States on the left wing, the defense was unable to break the play on two occasions and Ochoa neglected the first post, an area in which the ball slipped into the net.

The left back was overwhelmed by McKennie’s insistence on advancing down said flank and was repeatedly exposed by the skill of Sergino Dest. Team pressure and poor thinking during the game prevented him from contributing to the game with relevant strokes.

The left center back was overwhelmed by relentless attacks from both Timothy Way and Haji Wright and was directly responsible for the second American goal due to his poor performance, as he had the ball badly cleared to the center on two occasions and the last Once he helped ‘Giovanni Queen’.

Aerial play was his forte, as well as some long strokes to the jump line, however, he produced uncharacteristic misses, poor rejections and opened the door for Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna.

On the right side he performed poorly offensively, with little understanding with Luis Chávez and Uriel Antuna. In defense he accused Pulisic of lacking rhythm to compete with Reyna and company.

During the match the holding midfielder stood out for the pride shown on the field despite the scoreline being against him and the team being desperate not to create scoring situations throughout the duel.

The midfielder was instructed to play behind the attacking axis and looked lost throughout the duel. The situation became worse for the player because the Mexican National Team did not have the ball or make dangerous plays. To cap off a bad night, he relaxed in the defensive phase during the game for the second goal and allowed Adams to shoot comfortably, although he tried to make up for his mistake with a late sweep.

The midfielder traveled both inside the field in search of the ball to generate substitutes, but the effort was not successful due to the United States’ superiority on the field and short partnerships with Jorge Sánchez and Uriel Antuna.

The left winger wanted to be a factor until the final whistle, with the determination to face the opponent on numerous occasions and carry the team on his shoulders, however, he was unable to find an attacking partner with the game sparks to achieve this. Was.

The attacking axis went unnoticed throughout the 90 minutes due to a lack of options against the American frame and did not function as a post to enable wingers or contain the midfielders within the attack.

The right winger had a very poor performance against the United States, full of mistakes in his few touches of the ball and the crosses he made. It was also an unfavorable factor for the Mexican National Team, as they lost a ball against Christian Pulisic, which led to the ‘Stars and Stripes’ conceding the second goal.

substitute player

(65′) He relieved Eric Sanchez of tasks that did not favor him, however, he was not a factor on the field.

(65′) As the second striker, he gave the Mexican National Team a little respite and the team improved a bit, but he did not have clear opportunities to change the course of the game.

(80′) The midfielder barely touched the ball in the final minutes, interrupted by discriminatory shouting.

(90′) They entered the extra period and declared defeat.