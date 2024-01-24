The Athletic adds it via Sense

welcome to live athletic club Vs barcelonaFor tickets to the semi-finals of copa del rey This Wednesday, January 24th San Mamés StadiumBoth teams have high expectations from this competition.

their’s valverde They reach this intersection after passing four qualifying rounds, which is a longer route than Kulesh. The Basques have imposed themselves Ruby, Cayon, Eibar and Alaves, In the last season, athletic He reached the semi-finals of the KO tournament this Wednesday, just like his rival Barcelona.

The Blaugranas reached the quarter-finals after suffering heavy losses in the previous two qualifiers, despite facing teams from the bottom division of the first and second RFEF. Catalans won 2-3 barbastro And from 1-3, federalist,

Athletic Club vs Barcelona live updates. The quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey at the El-San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

athletic club And barcelona They face each other in the stadium San MamesLooking to make the semi-finals of the copa del rey,

they are measured San Mames The two teams who have celebrated the most times copa del rey: He barca He has raised it 31 times and athleticIn 23. In fact, the last time Cules celebrated it was in the 20-21 season, which was marked by the pandemic, thanks to their impressive 4-0 win against the Basques.

their’s valverde They appear to be in full spirits thanks to their excellent season. puncture in Mestalla does not take away energy from San Mames, with express travel of inaki williamsThe Lions face the duel without casualties as they dream of winning the cup title again.

He barcelona For his part, he wants to maintain the improvement shown in villamarin, their’s Javi They knew how to react to defeat in the Super Cup and perform better against Bettis, Now, they visit a rival who is going through a sweet moment. it will be time to see Seville was it a mirage or barca Of Javi Finally found a way.

A meeting that will undoubtedly be important for those xavi hernandez If they don’t want to feel the pressure for the rest of the season.

Ernesto Valverde You can count on appointment inaki williamsAfter Ghana’s Africa Cup exit, the footballer was allowed to leave concentration and engage in discipline athletic, Actually, the coach has called the entire team for the match. cup, The missing people will be found when the squad arrives. San Mames,

JaviFor its part, the hospital has five players: ter stegen, gavi, marcos alonso, raphinha And inigo martinezJoe will not be able to appear in front of his former teammates where he spent the last five years before signing for the Blaugranas.