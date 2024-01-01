Don’t Expect Elizabeth Olsen to Star in You Season 5, Despite Online Rumors

With the writers’ and actors’ strikes ending late last year, we’re hearing a lot about television and film productions getting back to work. In fact, we just found out about a rumor that’s going around You Season 5 will debut this spring. But this isn’t the only recent rumor we’ve heard about this Netflix thriller series. There is a rumor flying around that Elizabeth Olsen will be in the upcoming fifth and final season.
But wait! Don’t keep shouting from the rooftops about how happy you are because it is not true. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress has not been confirmed to join the cast of the fifth season. Netflix nor the creative team behind You Has confirmed his casting.
But where did this rumor come from? Well, it all started on the website Reddit. About two months ago, a Reddit user shared what he saw You Poster of Elizabeth Olsen sitting at a table and bleeding from a tea pot into a cup of tea. Below the poster are the show’s title, the Netflix logo, and two release dates. The same poster was later shared on Facebook by a Netflix fan page called “The Netflix Community”, with the post captioned, “You. The final season. 2024!!” So people assumed that meant Olsen would be in Season 5.
But let me tell you why it’s fake You to post. For starters, Elizabeth Olsen was photoshopped into the poster. This picture of hers is actually from her photoshoot with Harper’s Bazaar in May 2022. Also, the release dates in the poster are real You Season 4 Release Dates. Part 1 and Part 2 of Season 4 were initially scheduled to be released in February. 10 and 10 March (the same dates are shown in the fake You Season 5 poster), but Part 1 and Part 2 actually came out in February. 9th and 9th March.
So it looks like someone took the old stuff You Season 4 poster and photoshopped Olsen to make it look like it’s a You Season 5 poster. But then again, Olsen won’t be in the fifth season.
Stay tuned to Netflix Life for more news and coverage You Season 5!