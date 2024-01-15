The believer died while doing a 50-day spiritual fast in Henry Pittier Park

A citizen who intended to fast for more than 50 days died attempting to achieve his goal while in an area off the southern slope of the Henri Pittier National Park, near the Aguas Calientes sector of the Municipality of Diego . Ibarra, Carabobo State. This is what the newspaper has reported Century On Instagram.

It was not the first time that Mr. Félix María Flores Sejas, 62, did this kind of activity to nourish the soul and maintain communion with God, but on this occasion he wanted to extend the fast from 40 days to 50 days . Days starting from 19th December. But, after crossing this limit, it seems that his body could not resist the lack of food.

According to the story of his relatives, who regularly visited to check on him, the last time they saw him alive was during the carnival days, when it was believed to have already ended. However, Flores told them that he did not want to go down yet because he wanted to stay there for five more days.

Thus, this February 14, in a new visit to his families, they found the lifeless body of this man of faith, who lived in the Vista Alegre sector of the city of Mariara.

It is important to note that from the starting point to the place where the unfortunate citizen was, it is about a four-hour walk in the mountain, however, the Diego Ibarra Fire Department carried out the procedure that began at 8:30 in the morning and ended this Wednesday at 7:30 pm.