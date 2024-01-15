Adele Hache (1936-2024) Lameck – Tribute NB

With sadness we announce the death of Adele Hache, which occurred at the Hotel-Dieu Hospital in Quebec on Wednesday, February 7, at the age of 87. Born in Lameque on February 17, 1936, she left her native region in the early 1960s to pursue her vocation within the Franciscan Auxiliary Congregation in Quebec.

Adele was the youngest and last surviving child of the late Albert Hache and the late Emily Hache. Thus she went on to join her parents and all her brothers and sisters: Irène (Albania Noel), Madelaine (Emile Hache), Julien (Marguerite Losier), Alfred (Celine Savoie), Normand (Hubert Hache), Brigitte, Paul-Aurele and Raymond (Florence Savoy).

In addition to her sisters-in-law: Florence and Celine, she leaves to mourn many nieces and nephews, as well as two friends who were dear to her: Lucille Fontaine and Liz Boutin.

The family will meet relatives and friends on Wednesday, February 21 at 2:30 pm at the Hache Funeral Home located at 32, Rue du Ruisseau in Lameque. The funeral will take place the same day, Wednesday 21 February, at 4 pm at the Notre-Dame-des-Flotes Church in Lamacq.

We would like to sincerely thank Lucille Fontaine and Lise Boutin for the friendship, kindness and support they provided to Adele during her stay in the Quebec region. Thanks also to the medical and nursing care team provided at the CHSLD at La Champenois Residence in Quebec.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Hache Funeral Home in Shippagan.

