The best-kept secret in medicine: this is the most beneficial plant in the garden

He lemon verbenaWhich is scientifically known as Aloysia citriodora, is a fragrant plant Native to South America, although it has spread to other regions of the world due to its remarkable properties and uses. Also called sweet verbena or lemon verbena, lemon verbena is known for its pleasant lemon scent and dark green lanceolate leaves.

This plant of Garden It is appreciated not only for its fragrance but also for its many medicinal benefits. First of all, lemon verbena is known for its calming properties, which helps relieve stress and anxiety. Apart from this, it also has digestive properties which can help in providing relief from stomach problems like indigestion. It is also recognized for its antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory effects.

Another notable benefit of lemon verbena is its ability to stimulate the immune system due to its antioxidant properties. Additionally, it has diuretic properties that may be beneficial for kidney health and contribute to the elimination of toxins from the body. Similarly, the German, manufacturer of Cosas del Garden It turned out that this plant helps fight insomnia.

Lemon juice can be consumed in the form of extract. Photo: Shutterstock

How to consume lemon verbena

Consuming lemon verbena in infusion is simple. To prepare a tasty and beneficial infusion of lemon verbenaSimply pour hot water over dry or fresh leaves of the plant and let it sit for a few minutes. The result is an aromatic and refreshing beverage that can be enjoyed after boiling. Nevertheless, gardeners recommend consulting a trusted physician before consuming this infusion. Of course, pregnant women should avoid taking this extract.

Lemon Verbena Care in the Garden

Where to grow lemon verbena in GardenIt is necessary to provide well-drained soil and sunlight. plant It is hardy and low-maintenance, but benefits from regular watering and periodic pruning to promote growth and shape. Pruning can be done throughout the year, but it is recommended first in autumn, before the cold weather.