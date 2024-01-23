The best-kept secret in medicine: this is the most beneficial plant in the garden

He lemon verbenaWhich is scientifically known as Aloysia citriodora, is a fragrant plant Native to South America, although it has spread to other regions of the world due to its remarkable properties and uses. Also called sweet verbena or lemon verbena, lemon verbena is known for its pleasant lemon scent and dark green lanceolate leaves.

This plant of Garden It is appreciated not only for its fragrance but also for its many medicinal benefits. First of all, lemon verbena is known for its calming properties, which helps relieve stress and anxiety. Apart from this, it also has digestive properties which can help in providing relief from stomach problems like indigestion. It is also recognized for its antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory effects.

