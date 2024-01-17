iPhone overtakes 15 Pro Max

‘YouTuber’ XEETCHARGE has tested the batteries of the best mobile phones of the moment and the result is that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra eats them all!

Surprise for the better: the autonomy of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is even better

This was one of the great incentives of the already successful Galaxy S23 Ultra, and it seems that in its absence Review more conscientious Autonomy will also be one of the most important proofs Which can be proud of the Samsung Galaxy S24, which has just been officially presented and is about to reach its first buyers early birds,

And indeed, preliminary testing of what it is capable of He youtuber XEETCHARGE Their unit tests show how Galaxy S24 Ultra is the winner if we compare its energy performance. Compared with other giants such as the Pixel 8 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max or its predecessor Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the battery is the same between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the new S24 Ultra.

Well this is true there are many Disclaimer what to do about testing The video has been uploaded to YouTube, and has not been disclosed or verified What are the screen parameters selected on each device?Not resolution, not brightness or refresh rates, Details that are very important To accurately estimate energy consumption in comparison.

In any case, NotebookCheck confirmed that the content creator XEETCHARGE has designed quite reliable tests Intensive daily use of a device, including loop operation of social networks Facebookmultimedia applications such as youtube“Heavy” games like asphalt 8 and even testing benchmark Of 3dmark,

As for the performance of each device, you can see it in the embedded video, although if we talk about the results it is worth noting The Galaxy S24 Ultra is way ahead of its predecessor S23 Ultra with the same battery, and their number reaches 11 hours continuous operation While the 2023 model managed to last for 8 hours and 10 minutes. It looks like Qualcomm’s improvements are working.

in regard of iPhone 15 Pro MaxIt has secured second place with Autonomy of 10 hours and 20 minutes In testing, something that is justified by the much smaller battery than in the Samsung case. it talks about 11% less capacity (4,422 mAh), which will give it the first place in terms of efficiency per mAh.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the mobile phone with the greatest autonomy of the ‘premium’ cut, although the iPhone 15 Pro Max is very close with a much smaller battery.

At the end, pixel 8 pro With the largest 5,050 mAh battery among all the contenders, it signed The third stage with 10 hours is practically reasonableSlightly behind the iPhone and its Tensor G3 chip is raising doubts.

Don’t take it personally because These are preliminary tests And even the Galaxy S24 Ultra software will be pre-series, although in reality They give us a perspective on what to expect more or less of any of these Chief,

Looks like Samsung is back Press the key with the refinement of your formula, We will try it soon!

