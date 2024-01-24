The blow struck by Luis Torrens ended with the ejection of Henry Blanco (Video)

Admin 13 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 36 Views


The manager of the Lara Cardinals, Henry Blanco, argues with the head referee. , Photo: x/
@RaulZambrano7

This Tuesday there was controversy in the second game of the LVBP Grand Final between Cardenales de Lara and Tiburones de la Guerra due to the expulsion of manager Henry Blanco after pitcher Rodrigo Benoit hit Luis Torrens at the University Stadium of Caracas.

lapatilla.com

According to reports from journalists Raúl Zambrano and Guillermo Linares on their

The umpires met to make a decision and talked for five minutes, until the umpire ejected the pitcher.

The Crepusculars’ manager, Henry Blanco, angrily walked onto the field to demand punishment and had a heated argument with the principal, who ejected him from the game.

For his part, communicator Marco Ruiz stated that the umpire’s decision was “exaggerated”, as a mere warning to the pitcher was sufficient.

(TagstoTranslate)Cardinals de Lara(T)Gran Final of LVBP(T)Henry Blanco(T)Luis Torrens(T)Tiburones de la Guerra

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

San Mamés, cursed in the cup for Barcelona

Jan 24, 2024, 6:34 pm ET San Mamés was once again a nightmare for Barcelona, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved