The blow struck by Luis Torrens ended with the ejection of Henry Blanco (Video)





This Tuesday there was controversy in the second game of the LVBP Grand Final between Cardenales de Lara and Tiburones de la Guerra due to the expulsion of manager Henry Blanco after pitcher Rodrigo Benoit hit Luis Torrens at the University Stadium of Caracas.

Controversy in the second of the Grand Final? • Beat Lewis Torrance

• The benches are empty

• The referee takes 5 minutes to speak

• Rodrigo Benoit has been expelled

• Henry Blanco comes out to complain: They kicked him out too What do you think? , rzc pic.twitter.com/U7onz1L8Yr – Raul Zambrano Cabello (@RaulZambrano7) 25 January 2024

Benoit and Henry Blanco were ejected after colliding with Cardinals pitcher Torrance. Henry angrily walks out to complain to the principal. really annoying. – Guillermo Linares (@guille94) 25 January 2024

The umpires met to make a decision and talked for five minutes, until the umpire ejected the pitcher.

The Crepusculars’ manager, Henry Blanco, angrily walked onto the field to demand punishment and had a heated argument with the principal, who ejected him from the game.

For his part, communicator Marco Ruiz stated that the umpire’s decision was “exaggerated”, as a mere warning to the pitcher was sufficient.

