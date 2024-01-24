Britons to take lead at 2024 Oscars as Emily Blunt and Christopher Nolan are nominated for gongs

The Brits are at the forefront of this year’s Oscars – nuclear bomb thriller Oppenheimer dominates today’s shortlist with 13 nominations.

Christopher Nolan, 53, is in the running for best director and Emily Blunt, 40, is in the running for best supporting actress – yet it was a shock as Margot Robbie didn’t win best actress for the blockbuster Barbie.

Meanwhile, Carey Mulligan, 38, flew the UK flag with a Best Actress nomination for Leonard Bernstein’s biopic Maestro.

Londoner Jonathan Glazer, 58, was put forward as best director for historical drama The Zone of Interest.

47 year old Irish star Cillian Murphy landed first oscar Plug in for Best Actor in the acclaimed three-hour epic, Oppenheimer.

next As for the nominations, Poor Things received 11 and Killers of the Flower Moon received ten, yet the doll-themed fantasy Barbie trailed them with eight.

However, Ryan Gosling, 43, and America Ferrera, 39, who played Kane, were nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Actress. MoviesWhich grossed £1.1 billion as the biggest box office hit of the year.

Ryan’s track I’m Just Kane and Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For, both of which were recorded for the soundtrack, are nominated for Best Original Song.

Eilish wrote online: “We are extremely grateful for this honor and to be a part of Barbie.”

The Netflix-produced Maestro received seven awards in the competition, while Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest and American Fiction received five awards each.

Tom Cruise, 61, was in for a treat as his Mission: Impossible franchise was nominated for the first time.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (Part One), the seventh film in the series, is in the running for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

Despite being one of the most talked about films of awards season, Black comedy Like Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott’s All of Us Strangers, Saltburn was rejected.

The ceremony will take place at Dolby in Hollywood Theater On 10 March.