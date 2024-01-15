The brutal wind has increased the chill in Western New York

It will be very cold, really very cold, across parts of western and central New York this morning.

The region is experiencing severe cold and minimum temperatures have dropped at night with very strong winds.

So how long will it be cold and snowy here in Western New York?

Pretty soon next week. Looks like we won’t be able to get out of the 30s this week.

The good news is that we’re going to get some relief next Tuesday, when we could see temperatures climb around 20 degrees and highs into the 50s or higher.

Maybe we’ll see some real spring-like weather in March soon.

