“We don’t need Mbappé, it’s just for Florentino’s ego”

AndThis is the most anticipated news of the world of football, the future kilian mbappe, With his departure from PSG confirmed, it is now the French footballer’s turn to say where he will play next season. everything points to real Madrid And its announcement is the most anticipated news for the fans. A signing that will revolutionize La Liga and that is generating a lot of ideas. A few days ago he was its president Manchester United who warned florentino perezThe President of Real Madrid, regarding the arrival of the French international: “I’d rather try to sign Mbappé next, instead of spending lots of money trying to buy success, Buying Mbappé is not so smart. “One can realise,” he said, “that it is much more difficult to find the next Mbappé, Bellingham or Roy Keane. The solution is not to spend a lot of money on a few great players. If you look at the last 10 years He did it.”

Now he has become a star From Hollywood, Viggo Mortensen, who revealed in statements to La Provence that Real Madrid are fine without the Frenchman and that the PSG superstar missed the chance to join the La Liga team two years ago. ,We don’t need Mbappé at Real Madrid“, he said. “I think with Bellingham and Rodrigo we have what is needed, it is not necessary. I should have come here two years ago. it’s too late now.”

The Lord of the Rings actor Mortensen, who is a recognized fan of the Whites team and Argentine club San Lorenzo de Almagro, also criticized President Florentino Pérez for signing the Frenchman: “It’s just because of the arrogance of President Florentino Pérez.”