The cast of The Last of Us Season 2 is already playing with my emotions, which is why I’m sure Kaitlyn Dever is the perfect choice

Warning: This article contains spoilers the last of us part 2 game.

The news is in: we finally have our live-action Abby Anderson. Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever will be busy practicing her golf swing as she steps into role on The Last of Us Season 2 — and, boy, is the buzz already underway.

Reactions from those familiar with Dever’s filmography have ranged from outrage at her physical difference to the sporting character to delight – and to be honest, such reaction was inevitable. Abby, who is a playable co-protagonist in The Last of Us Part 2 game, plays a big part in the story going forward.

In fact, she’s so big that interest in her casting began as soon as the adaptation was announced. A former member of the Fireflies, we first meet her on a hellish mission of revenge. Given that his targets are the most beloved characters in the story, some people always had big ideas about who played him.

But as with all adaptations, there are so many decisions that need to be made until we actually see him on screen, I can’t help but think that showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s casting choice is a masterstroke. – And it all depends on Dever’s previous projects.

morally gray

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The most striking thing about Dever’s work so far is how lovable she is on screen. Be it her charming performance in Booksmart, her turn as the romantic lead in Rosaline, or her heartbreaking role in Netflix’s Unbelievable, she makes you fall in love with every character she plays. This is exactly the approach that is needed to bring depth, deep AB’s complex role on screen.

Talk to anyone who’s played The Last of Us Part 2, and they’ll likely have strong opinions about Abby. Introduced right from the start in the second game, you are thrown into her shoes as she goes on her mission of revenge. It’s not immediately clear what’s driving this and what her purpose is, but as her path leads to Joel, players are taken on a real rollercoaster of emotions.

If you’re like me, you’ll start from a place of hate. Abby is responsible for killing my favorite character, Joel. The cruel, fatherly, cruel Joel, with whom I spent so many hours, was brutally murdered at the hands of Abby – at the hands of Abby, who I got to play with… This is a horrific turn from the game’s creators, But with one, there are incredible benefits as you delve deeper into Part 2.

From there, as her story intertwines with Ellie’s, it took me from disgust at her motivations to sympathy, all the way through to relatability as it reached its tense conclusion. It’s incredible how the story unravels her past and by the end, you realize there is no villain here, just complex human emotions and extremely painful choices.

unconventional option

(Image credit: Annapurna)

To embody all this, you need an actor who can take you with him at any given moment. To me, Dever is just that. Before her casting, whenever she was mentioned in connection with a project I always had the same reaction: ‘Oh, I love her!’ (Often with a sermon on why everyone needs to watch Booksmart). I’ve watched countless movies based on the fact that he was in them, knowing that his comedic timing, open emotions, and charm would keep me invested.

Bringing Dever into The Last of Us is an example of genius. Abby is arguably one of the most hated parts of the early section of the second story, but can you imagine hating one of Dever’s characters? That doesn’t mean she’s not capable as an actress of adaptability and versatility – just watch No One Will Save You to put that notion to rest. It’s actually saying the opposite: Dever always finds humanity in his roles.

Abby will be at no risk of becoming a one-dimensional evil character in The Last of Us Season 2, like she wasn’t in the game. You’ll be forced to understand his motivations, whether you think they’re misguided or not, and confront your own prejudices about who should or shouldn’t be allowed to live.

So look, I get it: She’s not the powerhouse actress you thought you’d cast. And while I understand the argument that there are too few such female characters on screen, it’s time we stopped looking at just the physical. The characterization is very deep on that level, and I’m sure the creators have a lot of plans to make him faithful to the version many people are familiar with.

If nothing else, have a little faith in Mazin and Druckmann’s approach. Their approach to The Last of Us so far has been nothing short of amazing, and considering what excellent actors Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal were, the next phase of this story is in very good hands.

