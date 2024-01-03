The Chinese regime has intensified its harassment of Taiwan with a new incursion of spy balloons into the island’s airspace

The Chinese regime has stepped up its harassment of Taiwan with a new incursion of spy balloons into the island’s airspace. (AP)

eight Chinese spy balloons crossed the midline Taiwan Strait This is the second day in a row The five flew over the islandOfficial sources gave this information on Sunday.

In its latest report, Ministry of National Defense Taiwan (MDN) reported presence eight hot air balloons Coming from China at the height of 3,657 and 10,668 metersFive of which flew over the northern and central areas of the island before disappearing.

Of these five balloons that passed over Taiwan, a record number for a single day, three crossed the island from coast to coast, while the other two disappeared over the island area.

These eight Chinese balloons join the other eight registered this SaturdayWhich shows a significant increase in this type of infiltration during summer holidays. New Year,

MDN first reported the presence of a Chinese spy balloon across the Strait Dividing Line 8 December.

Since then, Taiwan has detected 84 hot air balloons around its territoryTwenty-five of which flew over the island.

Concern about hot air balloons of Chinese origin dates back to January last year, when the visit of the Secretary of State was postponed due to the presence of one of these devices in the United States, anthony blinkenI was planning to go to China at that time.

Sending balloons through the strait is part of the Taiwan government’s strategy of “Gray Zone” carried out by Chinese army To create fear among the island’s population.

earlier this week, taiwan condemned the decision of China To unilaterally cancel three air routes established between the parties since 2015. The measure was described as a “provocation” and a “threat to regional peace and stability.” Beijing,

According to a statement issued by Commercial and Cultural Office Of taipeiOn January 30, the administration civil Aviation Of China (CAAC announced arbitrary route cancellations) m503 and activation of pathways W122 And W123which reaches the midline Taiwan Strait and to the islands of kinmen And MATSU.

,taiwan And China They signed an agreement on air routes in 2015 m503, W122 And W123, Similarly, as per service plan rules air traffic According to ICAO, any modification to routes should be made only after it has been coordinated with all interested parties,” the text said.

He narrow has served for years as an informal border between taiwan And ChinaBut Beijing It insists on not recognizing its existence, so Chinese warplanes fly over the area while the Asian giants try to pressure the island into accepting its claims.

Taiwan – where Nationalist forces withdrew after defeat by Communist troops in the Chinese Civil War – has been autonomously governed since 1949, although Beijing claims sovereignty over the island, which it considers a rebel province whose “reunification” He has not ruled. Outside the use of force.

