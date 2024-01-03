The last messages they exchanged have been revealed – Sport.fr

Despite separating more than two years ago, due to rumors of infidelity on the part of former footballer Piqué, he and Shakira are constantly making headlines in the newspapers, whether it is for custody of their two children, Milan and Sasha, or Be for their troubled relationship.

However, it seems that time has helped heal their wounds during the separation, as the relationship between the Colombian singer and the former Catalan footballer takes a more friendly turn. According to Spanish publication Semana, Shakira wants to reunite with the father of her children. To do this, on February 2, the date of both of their birthdays, the singer initiated a truce by sending a message to Piqué. According to sources close to the Colombian, he sent her a message via WhatsApp for her 37th birthday. Shakira sent him a candle emoji to wish him a happy birthday and Pique responded with the same emoji. It is unclear whether these emojis led to lengthy conversations.

In late January, Catalan newspaper El Nacional revealed that Shakira had reunited with Piqué for the sake of their two children. , Over the past few months, Shakira and Piqué have grown closer, not in an effort to rekindle their romance, but to establish a healthy relationship for the sake of Milan and Sasha.“, the newspaper said. , The former couple chose to refrain from using legal intermediaries and communicate directly regarding matters related to their children.,