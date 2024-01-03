Stephen Curry hits out-of-this-world triple to lead Warriors to magical win over Suns

He Chef Curry He returned it and showed why he is a Golden State Warriors legend. Stephen Curry Vijay signed on phoenix sun (112-113) with a spectacular triple with 3.3 seconds on the clock.

In the last breaths of our meeting, Golden State Warriors fell by one point, Curry He received a pass from the left wing, took the ball, spun and from the three-point line he shot at the rim, converting one of his most spectacular triples.

Stephen Curry, hero of the warriors

Golden State Warriors achieved their 25th win of the season by defeating phoenix sun (31-22) this Saturday night at Chase Center with a triple by Stephen Curry in the final minute.







He cook the figure was Warrior’s With 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists; Jonathan Kuminga He contributed 21 points and Draymond Green contributed 15 points in Golden State’s victory.

For sons, devin booker He had 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on the night, however, they were not enough to stop Stephen Curry He led the Warriors to victory with a three-pointer from the second half.

What’s next for the Golden State Warriors?

After this Saturday’s win over the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors Of steve kerr They will visit the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center; While Frank Vogel’s team will host the Sacramento Kings Footprint Centre.





read this also

Bernardo Scotti





Golden State ranked 11th in the Western Conference nba With a record of 25–25; for its part, phoenix sun They are in fifth place in the same group with a record of 31–22.