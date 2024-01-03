Eleven habits you should incorporate into your life to avoid back pain

He back pain This becomes a common experience for many people and becomes more prevalent as we age. spinal cord, which endures years of activity and wear and tear, often begins to show signs of fatigue. This discomfort can hinder daily living and quality of life in general. However, with the right approach, it is possible to find relief and prevent back pain in adulthood. From maintaining good posture to practicing strengthening exercises, Mabosalud experts provide effective strategies to keep your back strong and healthy at all stages of life.

improves posture

Maintain good posture while sitting and standing. Use an ergonomic chair and adjust the height of your desk to reduce back strain.

strengthening exercises

Do exercises that strengthen your back and abdominal muscles. This can help stabilize your spine and reduce pain.

parts

Stretch regularly to maintain back flexibility. Light stretches can relieve muscle tension.

control stress

Stress can contribute to back pain. Practice relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga to reduce stress.

hot and cold

Apply hot or cold compress to the painful area. Heat can relax the muscles, while cold can reduce inflammation.

not gaining weight

If you have to lift something heavy, bend your knees and use your legs instead of your back to lift.

suitable mattress

Make sure your mattress and pillow are suitable and provide good back support.

wooden chair

If you spend a lot of time sitting, consider using a lumbar pad to maintain the natural curve in your lower back.

suitable shoes

Wear shoes that are comfortable and provide good support to your feet. Improper shoes can affect your posture and back.

massage

Therapeutic massage can help reduce muscle tension and relieve back pain.

ointment

Topical ointments or creams can be helpful in relieving back pain, especially when it comes to mild muscle or joint pain.

In any case, consult a doctor if your back pain is severe.