Eleven habits you should incorporate into your life to avoid back pain

improves posture
Maintain good posture while sitting and standing. Use an ergonomic chair and adjust the height of your desk to reduce back strain.
strengthening exercises
Do exercises that strengthen your back and abdominal muscles. This can help stabilize your spine and reduce pain.
parts
Stretch regularly to maintain back flexibility. Light stretches can relieve muscle tension.
control stress
Stress can contribute to back pain. Practice relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga to reduce stress.
hot and cold
Apply hot or cold compress to the painful area. Heat can relax the muscles, while cold can reduce inflammation.
not gaining weight
If you have to lift something heavy, bend your knees and use your legs instead of your back to lift.
suitable mattress
Make sure your mattress and pillow are suitable and provide good back support.
wooden chair
If you spend a lot of time sitting, consider using a lumbar pad to maintain the natural curve in your lower back.
suitable shoes
Wear shoes that are comfortable and provide good support to your feet. Improper shoes can affect your posture and back.
massage
Therapeutic massage can help reduce muscle tension and relieve back pain.
ointment
Topical ointments or creams can be helpful in relieving back pain, especially when it comes to mild muscle or joint pain.
In any case, consult a doctor if your back pain is severe.