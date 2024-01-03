The clinic’s orthopedic surgery and traumatology rears its head

Management Directorate San Carlos Clinical University Hospitalrelated to Madrid Health Service (Sermas)has made official the appointment of Carlos Garcia Fernandez As section head of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (COT),

In a resolution signed by the manager of the San Carlos Clinic it stated, cesar gomez durchand which has been published in Official Bulletin of the Community of Madrid (BOCM) ,

García Fernández has been doing his professional work as a traumatologist at the San Carlos Clinic for 23 years, and since 2018 he has been the head of the Trauma Unit. shoulder and elbow surgery, He also took the responsibility of being resident teacher of his specialty over the years.

Graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of Complutense University of Madrid In 1993 (with distinction), he gained expertise through MIR Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology In 1999 at the clinic itself. In the same year he spent three months in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery. Hospital for Special Surgery Of New YorkLeading Center of Expertise usa,

He is a Doctor of Medicine (excellent) from the Complutense University. cum praise), with the development of the thesis’ Reverse Shoulder Prosthesis, Indications, complications and techniques. My personal experience’.

University Master’s Inn Clinical management and medical direction (2017-2019) by UNED with the support of National Health SchoolIn 2018 launched a management development program for managers of TOC unitsThe IESE Business SchoolSECOT,

Carlos García Fernández has accumulated important scientific and research work shoulder and elbow deformities, is the co-author of 50 articles in national and international journals and more than 40 book articles (national and international distribution). He has given more than 100 conferences nationally and internationally.

He is the partner of Spanish Society of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (SECOT)in which he participates in scientific activities such as conferences and documents About the specialty.