Clausura 2024: America’s lineup confirmed to face Lyon in Liga MX

The Eagles will appear at the Nou Camp with injuries and a re-appearance in the rotation starting eleven.

By Alejandro Alfaro

The rotation will remain in the US for Lyon's visit.
The time has come for America to go into action within the sixth day of the Clausura 2024 tournament of Liga MX and this Saturday, they will take to the field of the Nou Camp stadium to face Lyon, an opponent that promises to be a tough Synod for the champion, who He will try to return to the path of victory in the land of emerald.

And the team led by Andre Jardin will arrive at the event Negative streak of three consecutive games without knowing a win Each time they drew with Necaxa and Monterrey, apart from a midweek defeat against Real Estelí of Nicaragua in their Concacaf Champions League debut.

It is notable that Águilas traveled to Guanajuato with an incomplete squad as they had three confirmed casualties in the match. From the beginning, Henry Martin and Kevin Alvarez were apart all week Given that they are recovering from ankle sprain and pubalgia respectively. Richard Sanchez joins themWho had injured his calf a few days ago in the ConcaChampions.

On the other hand, Javero Dilrosun is officially registered, he entered the call for tonight’s duel and although, Physically he is not ready to play 90 minutes yetIf the coaching staff makes such a decision at some point in the game with Panzas Verdes, he will receive his first opportunity.

US confirmed lineup to face Lyon

  • luis angel malagon
  • israel kings
  • ramon juarez
  • sebastian caceres
  • cristian calderon
  • jonathan dos santos
  • alvaro fidalgo
  • Alejandro Zendejas
  • Julian Quinones
  • diego valdes
  • ilian hernandez
  • Coach: Andre Jardin
Águilas included Dilrosan in the squad for the game against Lyon. (Photo: Club America)

leon’s eleven

  • Rodolfo Cota
  • Osvaldo Rodriguez
  • Adonis Freeze
  • jayne barreiro
  • Luis Cervantes
  • fidel ambriz
  • andres guardado
  • jose ramirez
  • alan medina
  • angel myna
  • nicholas lopez
  • Coach: George Bawa

Reporter who has been personally covering Club America for 10 years. He studied communication sciences at the Universidad del Valle de México and worked for media such as W Radio, Diario Deportivo Estado, Agénía Pressport. He was with Águilas at the 2015 and 2016 Club World Cups, covered the CONCACAF Champions League in various countries, and monitored Azulcrema clubs throughout the country. You’ll see him day in and day out at the Copa, just like another American.

