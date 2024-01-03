Jenna Ortega promises “more horror” and “more action” for Season 2 of the series

On the sidelines of the Emmy Awards, the American actress provided some details on the sequel to the hit Netflix series, the filming of which was delayed due to the strike in Hollywood.

Jenna Ortega lifts a corner of the veil next season Wednesday, Interviewed by media I! On the Emmy Awards red carpet, the 21-year-old actress provided details about the second part of the hit Netflix series inspired by the Addams Family, the filming of which was delayed due to the Hollywood strike.

According to the actress, this is the second season Wednesday “Definitely heading towards a little more horror”. “There are very, very good lines and everything is more ambitious,” says Jenna Ortega.

She adds, “There’s a lot of action. Each episode will probably feel like a movie, which is nice.”

Filming will begin in April

Launching in November 2022, Wednesday It involves the eldest member of the Addams Family as he tries to adapt to his new school, Nevermore Academy. Jenna Ortega plays opposite Gwendoline Christie (game of Thrones, Christina Ricci And Catherine Zeta Jones,

A bona fide hit, this eight-episode series, created and partially produced by Alfred Cuffe and Miles Millar Tim BurtonRecorded upon its release best start in history of the platform for a series in English, thus breaking a record set by stranger things,

But the success of the program was particularly affected by the controversy surrounding one of its star actors, Percy Hines (Xavier), who was accused of sexual harassment and rape by several women. After being delayed due to the Hollywood strike, the second season of Wednesday Or start filming in Ireland next April.